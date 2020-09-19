|
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retiring immediately after nearly three seasons in Detroit
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ron Gardenhire, a cancer survivor, hasn't felt well since dealing with stomach virus this month. Lloyd McClendon will manage team the rest of season.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ron Gardenhire American baseball player and manager
Detroit Largest city in Michigan
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter DayDETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews
A Desperate Bid for Survival as Fire Closed In on an Oregon Mountain TownAfter wildfires left them trapped on the shores of a reservoir near Detroit, Ore., dozens of people and nine firefighters mounted a last stand, hoping for a..
NYTimes.com
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Lloyd McClendon American baseball player & coach
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this