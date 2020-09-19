Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire retiring immediately after nearly three seasons in Detroit

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ron Gardenhire, a cancer survivor, hasn't felt well since dealing with stomach virus this month. Lloyd McClendon will manage team the rest of season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron Gardenhire Ron Gardenhire American baseball player and manager


Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

 DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews

A Desperate Bid for Survival as Fire Closed In on an Oregon Mountain Town

 After wildfires left them trapped on the shores of a reservoir near Detroit, Ore., dozens of people and nine firefighters mounted a last stand, hoping for a..
NYTimes.com
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec [Video]

New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Lloyd McClendon Lloyd McClendon American baseball player & coach


Related videos from verified sources

Ron Gardenhire apologizes for "not paying enough attention" as Tigers discuss racial injustice [Video]

Ron Gardenhire apologizes for "not paying enough attention" as Tigers discuss racial injustice

Ron Gardenhire apologizes for "not paying enough attention" as Tigers discuss racial injustice | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this