Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy says

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy saysBoris Johnson’s law-breaking Brexit bill is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, and leaves justice secretary Robert Buckland looking “a very small figure,” says David Lammy . As the controversial internal markets bill returns to the House of Commons this week, the prime minister appears to have bought off most Tory rebels by promising a parliamentary vote before the powers in it would be used. But Lammy, who was a barrister and the first black Briton to attend Harvard law school before becoming Labour MP for Tottenham, says the government has dented the UK’s standing in the world by legislating to tear up the Brexit withdrawal agreement that Johnson himself signed up to. “The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks 02:27

 On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

"London Calling": U.K. imposes new restrictions to fight second wave of COVID-19

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed new restrictions as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus. CBS News contributor Simon Bates has..
CBS News
Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps [Video]

PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

Climate change: GB athletes call for government to prioritise environment after Covid

 Hundreds of British athletes and Para-athletes ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise the environment in the wake of coronavirus.
BBC News

David Lammy David Lammy British Labour politician


Robert Buckland Robert Buckland British Conservative politician

Lord Chancellor: Sentencing shake-up will produce fairer, smarter system [Video]

Lord Chancellor: Sentencing shake-up will produce fairer, smarter system

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland called for a “new approach” to sentencing ashe set out plans for a shake-up of powers for courts. During a speech forthink tank the Centre for Social Justice on Wednesday morning, he saidsentencing failures can perpetuate low-level offenders getting stuck in a lifeof crime.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
Government 'preparing for all eventualities' on Brexit [Video]

Government 'preparing for all eventualities' on Brexit

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the UK government's decision to modify the Internal Markets Bill, which could modify the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act and violate international law. Explaining the government were "preparing for all eventualities" in the ongoing discussions, Mr Buckland argued legal violations could be avoided with "sensible negotiation". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Government publishes Sentencing White Paper [Video]

Government publishes Sentencing White Paper

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the Sentencing White Paper being published today is focused on "making sentencing smarter", with longer prison sentences for serious and violent offenders. Mr Buckland said the changes would boost public confidence by putting the "punishment of offenders" at "the heart of the penal system". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Justice Secretary addresses Covid-19 testing delays [Video]

Justice Secretary addresses Covid-19 testing delays

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the Government was facing “realchallenges” on coronavirus testing and suggested that school children andtheir parents would be the next testing priority after NHS and social careworkers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan [Video]

EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan

European Union leader Charles Michel has criticised the UK at the UN GeneralAssembly for its threats to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement itsigned with the bloc. He warned on Friday that the 27-nation organisation willnot back down in the final weeks of talks on a free trade deal. Mr Michel said“respect for treaties, a basic principle of international law, comes to beconsidered optional even by those who, until recently, were its historicalguarantors”. “All this in the name of partisan interests,” he said inreference to the UK Government.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Brexit briefing: 97 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 97 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 98 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 98 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal [Video]

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period [Video]

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

New documents give more information on Steele Dossier source

 Newly released records are shedding new light on a source former British spy Christopher Steele used to compile his dossier on the Trump campaign in 2016. CBS..
CBS News

Trump Again Says He Would Welcome a ‘Smooth’ Transition. But He Has Conditions.

 The president warned his supporters of Democratic schemes to “cheat” their way to victory in November and said, “We’re not going to stand for it.”
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, September 25, 2020

 President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Hundreds of cans of Spaghetti-O's sent to mom and daughter with..
CBS News

Trump teases planned Supreme Court pick in Virginia

 President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a planned news conference Saturday to announce his nominee. Trump was speaking to thousands of..
USATODAY.com

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer [Video]

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for six months in a government backflip to fight a second wave..
New Zealand Herald

Return of fans to English sporting venues on hold, Boris Johnson confirms

 The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus..
WorldNews

Tottenham Tottenham Human settlement in England

Black Lives Matter Protest takes to the streets of Tottenham [Video]

Black Lives Matter Protest takes to the streets of Tottenham

Rapper Wretch 32 joins a Black Lives Matter protest on the streets of Tottenham in north London. Campaigner Stafford Scott says they had no choice but to hold another demonstration to highlight racism in the police force. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Harvard Law School Harvard Law School The law school of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 3 Trial With Beth Israel [Video]

Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 3 Trial With Beth Israel

Beth Israel is part of Johnson & Johnson’s huge study to see if a single-dose coronavirus vaccine will work. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published
Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

At least Van Morrison is unambiguous about Covid, unlike babbling Boris Johnson

At least Van Morrison is unambiguous about Covid, unlike babbling Boris Johnson For me, it was the Circuit Break that broke the camel's back. I've had it up to here with Boris and his many mantras.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBS

Hull nightclub fighting to stay open despite devastating rules

Hull nightclub fighting to stay open despite devastating rules 'Boris Johnson has all but closed us down. It could be the final nail in the coffin'
Hull Daily Mail

These are the new Covid-19 rules we must abide by

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of new measures to combat coronavirus but how will it impact on our daily lives. Here is a step-by-step guide...
The Argus Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

ClubNsw

NSW Wolves Supporters Club 🤔 Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions on Tuesday due to fears over a 2nd wave of COVID. Spectators had… https://t.co/outjgEBAPt 1 day ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to… https://t.co/cIHWv74sTv 3 days ago

theweb71

theweb71 RT @SportingLifeFC: Well this is not the news any of us would want to see. It could be six months before fans return to English sporting ve… 4 days ago

pasport

PA Sport Return of fans to English sporting venues on hold, Boris Johnson confirms https://t.co/AshKVZsv1k 4 days ago

SportingLifeFC

Sporting Life Football Well this is not the news any of us would want to see. It could be six months before fans return to English sportin… https://t.co/UOAR7cIaon 4 days ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to… https://t.co/w6utGEXimd 4 days ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to… https://t.co/ziCQIPUSvQ 4 days ago