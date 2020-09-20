COVID-19 protocol violators in UK now face up to 10,000-pound fine

Global  
 

COVID-19 protocol violators in UK now face up to 10,000-pound fineThose found violating Covid-19 restrictions by refusing to self isolate could face a fine up to 10,000 British pounds (USD 13,000) under new regulations imposed in the UK in the wake of a surge in new coronavirus infections. The rules are set to apply from September 28 for anyone in England testing positive for Covid-19 or are notified by public health workers that they...
