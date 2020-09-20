Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox miss hosting Emmys virtual red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19

Fox Chapel Parents Demand Transparency With two employees in the Fox Chapel School District testing positive for coronavirus, parents say they want more transparency from the district about positive cases.

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games



COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games Pro baseball has been back for a little over a week, but COVID-19 is causing issues. According to Fox News, three games were postponed on Friday.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published on July 31, 2020