|
Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox miss hosting Emmys virtual red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
E News! Guiliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox both missed hosting the Emmys red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Giuliana Rancic Italian-American journalist, television personality and infotainer
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
AP Top Stories September 20 PHere's the latest for Sunday September 20th: Biden to GOP senators: Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee; Key GOP senator opposes Supreme Court nomination before..
USATODAY.com
COVID Recession Ends For Rich, Not For Poor
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Bill Gates Outraged Over COVID Test Delays
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
'Horrific act of violence': Rochester, New York, grieves for 2 students killed in mass shooting that injured 14 othersThe shooting that left 2 people dead and 14 others injured brought further tumult to a city already gripped by civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Emmy Award American television production award
2020 Emmy Awards winners and nomineesThe ceremony is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
How To Watch Emmys Online
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
How to watch the 2020 virtual Emmys tonightProducers have sent 130 cameras to 20 cities in 10 countries to capture the winners.
CBS News
Eddie Murphy Wins Emmy For 'SNL' 40 Years After First NominationEddie Murphy made it clear Saturday night ... some things are just worth waiting for. Eddie scored his first Emmy ever -- yep, hard to believe, but true. This..
TMZ.com
Vivica A. Fox American actress, producer
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this