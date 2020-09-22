|
Blake Bortles to sign with Denver Broncos as backup quarterback, per reports
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Blake Bortles is back in the NFL after landing with the Denver Broncos, who lost starter Drew Lock to a shoulder injury on Sunday.
