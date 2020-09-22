Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant sues Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over alleged photos deputies took at crash site

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is suing L.A. County, the sheriff's department and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva over alleged photos sheriff's deputies took.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: LASD Deputy Says Department Failed To Protect Him From Alleged Compton Station Gang

 A deputy at the Compton Sheriff's Station has filed suit, alleging the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department put his life in danger after he made a report alleging illegal activities by a group of deputies.

Alex Villanueva Alex Villanueva American sheriff in Los Angeles County, California

LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooter

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com

Sheriff issues challenge to LeBron James after deputies ambushed

 Alex Villanueva's challenge to the NBA star came after the weekend ambush of two deputies who were in their parked police vehicle.
CBS News

Manhunt underway for shooter after 2 deputies ambushed in Los Angeles

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed frustration over the shooting of two deputies, citing a national wave of anti-police sentiment.
 
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Law enforcement agency in California, United States

Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Leaked Photos of Kobe and Gianna at Crash Site

 Vanessa Bryant is suing the L.A. County Sheriff and his department, claiming they caused her severe emotional distress ... when deputies allegedly took personal..
TMZ.com

L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies in Critical Condition After Being Ambushed and Shot

 President Trump has responded, and he thinks this situation should be resolved by a fast trial death penalty Two L.A. County Sheriff's deputies were shot..
TMZ.com
Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA [Video]

LA County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon. It happened in South LA and sparked protests at the scene of the encounter, reports CNN. At about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop a Black man riding a bicycle. They say he was "in violation of vehicle codes," but when they approached, he got off the bike and ran. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Los Angeles County, California Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States

Fire is one of largest ever in Los Angeles County

 An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert is continuing to threaten homes, but officials say calmer..
USATODAY.com
California continues its wildfire battle [Video]

The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles is spreading rapidly in high winds, leaving more than 91,000 acres scorched. Sky Cornell, from the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the blaze was becoming very dense.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire

 Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles County. The Bobcat fire has ravaged nearly 100 acres with..
CBS News

Firefighter dies in California wildfire sparked by gender reveal

 The death toll from the unrelenting Western wildfires continues to climb as officials confirm the death of a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado..
CBS News

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 42 new Coronavirus cases out of 608 test results and no additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Sheriff Chuck Wright responds to call for apology [Video]

Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright is coming under fire for comments he made about a crime involving two black men and deputies' right to fire into their vehicle.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:52Published
Activists, families of people killed by deputies call for L.A. County Sheriff’s resignation [Video]

Community activists and families of people killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies gathered in South L.A. over the weekend to demand Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:07Published

