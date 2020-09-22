Global  
 

Warriors' Steve Kerr to Help Joe Biden on National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Warriors' Steve Kerr to Help Joe Biden on National Voter Registration DayKerr to help Biden campaign on National Voter Registration Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be doing his part to help people in Arizona. The eight-time NBA champion is assisting with a "virtual phone bank" event out of Tucson starting at 4:00...
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
News video: National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day

 The YWCA held a voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

