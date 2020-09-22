Global  
 

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders available Tuesday, and they're already selling out

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Preorders for the Xbox Series X and Series S kick off September 22. The Series X launches Nov. 10 for $499, while the Series S goes for $299.
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Xbox Series X vs Series S

Xbox Series X vs Series S 09:20

 We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top, or should you get the superior powerhouse?

Xbox Series X and S preorders are basically sold out — for now

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The initial wave of preorders for the Xbox Series X and S have sold out at all major retailers. Of course, there’s..
The Verge

Here’s where you can preorder the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll..
The Verge

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

 Bethesda Softworks

Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion..
The Verge

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..
The Verge

