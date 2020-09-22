Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders available Tuesday, and they're already selling out

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge The initial wave of preorders for the Xbox Series X and S have sold out at all major retailers. Of course, there’s..

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll..

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..

World Series At Arlington, First Time At One Site Since 1944



The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10



Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago