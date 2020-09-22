Global  
 

Xbox Series X and Series S preorders available Tuesday. Here's where to get one

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Preorders for the Xbox Series X and Series S kick off September 22. The Series X launches Nov. 10 for $499, while the Series S goes for $299.
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Xbox Series X vs Series S

Xbox Series X vs Series S 09:20

 We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top, or should you get the superior powerhouse?

