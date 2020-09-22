Nova Scotians in high-risk areas encouraged to get out of Teddy's path Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

As Nova Scotians brace for the arrival of Teddy, currently a Category 1 hurricane, people in high-risk areas are being encouraged to relocate. Officials are also urging people to stay away from the Atlantic coast where storm surge is expected. 👓 View full article

