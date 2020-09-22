Global  
 

Nova Scotians in high-risk areas encouraged to get out of Teddy's path

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
As Nova Scotians brace for the arrival of Teddy, currently a Category 1 hurricane, people in high-risk areas are being encouraged to relocate. Officials are also urging people to stay away from the Atlantic coast where storm surge is expected.
 The U.S. Southeastern coastal areas are impacted by tides and flooding from Hurricane Teddy on Monday, September 21. The National Weather Service issued Coastal Flood Warnings and High Surf Advisories for the coastal areas of North and South Carolinas.

