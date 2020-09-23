'Children can get COVID': Sharon Osbourne reveals her granddaughter Minnie, 3, tests positive

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?



Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:36 Published on January 1, 1970