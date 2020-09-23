Global  
 

'Children can get COVID': Sharon Osbourne reveals her granddaughter Minnie, 3, tests positive

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The pandemic has hit close to home for the Osbourne family. "Children can get COVID," Sharon Osbourne said on the Season 11 premiere Monday.
 Sharon Osbourne was forced to sit out a planned studio return to her TV show The Talk on Monday because she's in quarantine.

