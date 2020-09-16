Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly 500 Pilot Whales Stranded in Australia, Killing 380

TIME Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state 01:06

 More pilot whales were found stranded on an Australian coast on Wednesday,raising the total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded inthe island state of Tasmania.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia [Video]

90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia

At least 90 pilot whales have died after getting stranded in shallow waters off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia. The creatures were from a pod of an estimated 270 pilot whales. Rescue teams..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published
Rescue Underway After 270 Whales Are Found Beached in Tasmania [Video]

Rescue Underway After 270 Whales Are Found Beached in Tasmania

Marine biologists race against the clock to rescue the distressed marine mammals. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Drone footage captures Australia's 'whale super highway' [Video]

Drone footage captures Australia's 'whale super highway'

Aerial footage captured whales off the coast of Australia, as locals report a rise in numbers spotted on their annual migration to Antarctica.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Nearly 500 pilot whales stranded in Australia; 380 dead

 More pilot whales were found stranded in Australia on Wednesday, raising the estimated total to nearly 500, including 380 that have died, in the largest mass...
Japan Today Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBBC NewseuronewsKhaleej TimesCTV News

Australian rescuers save 25 of 270 stranded whales

 Around one third of an estimated 270 pilot whales that became stranded on Australia’s island state of Tasmania have died, with rescuers managing to return 25...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattlePI.com

Rescue Effort Is Underway After Hundreds of Whales Beach Themselves Off Tasmania

 About 270 pilot whales became stranded on the west coast of the island state in Australia. Rescuers estimate that a third of them have already died.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this