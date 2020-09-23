Global
Uncle Ben’s brand ‘evolves’ after criticism of racial stereotyping
Uncle Ben’s brand ‘evolves’ after criticism of racial stereotyping
The rice brand will simply be known as “Ben's Original.”
Uncle Ben's Changing Name To Ben's Original After Criticism Of Racial Stereotyping
"We understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the Uncle Ben's brand and ... we have committed to change," the parent company said...
NPR
2 hours ago
Mars gives Uncle Ben's new brand name amid racial stereotyping concerns
The Uncle Ben's brand, owned by US food and confectionery giant Mars, has a new identity amid concern the old image may lead to claims of racial stereotyping.
Just-Food
6 hours ago
