Harry Evans, Fleet Street editor, 1928-2020
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Harry Evans, Fleet Street editor, 1928-2020
Thursday, 24 September 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
A master craftsman who was a pioneer in hard-hitting investigative journalism and fell out with Rupert Murdoch
Video Credit:
PA - Press Association STUDIO
- Published
1 hour ago
Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92
01:01
Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.
