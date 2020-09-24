Global  
 

Harry Evans, Fleet Street editor, 1928-2020

FT.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
A master craftsman who was a pioneer in hard-hitting investigative journalism and fell out with Rupert Murdoch
News video: Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 01:01

 Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.

