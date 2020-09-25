|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor, Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville and more things to start your Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Women like my mom nicked the glass ceiling. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood on their shoulders.Mom wasn't on a crusade for women's liberation but, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she faced discrimination.
USATODAY.com
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Top GOP lawmakers dismiss Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of powerThe president's comments come days before he is expected to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's..
CBS News
Trump Booed as He Pays Last Respects to Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgThe president was within shouting distance of angry protesters who chanted “Vote him out!” and “Honor her wish!”
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories September 24 PHere's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump honors Ginsburg at Supreme Court; Arrest made in shooting of two Louisville police officers; Chinese company..
USATODAY.com
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Demonstrators take to the streets for the second night to protest Breonna Taylor grand jury decisionDemonstrators took to the streets for a second night in Louisville to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any officers in the fatal police..
CBS News
Breonna Taylor protesters in Louisville defy curfew, confront armed counter-protesters claiming to 'defend the Constitution'The Black Lives Matter protesters marching for Breonna Taylor in Louisville confronted a group of armed counter-protesters on Thursday night.
USATODAY.com
Lawmaker who proposed "Breonna's Law" arrested at protestRepresentative Attica Scott, who pre-filed legislation for Breonna's Law in August, was taken into custody near a church that was considered a sanctuary for..
CBS News
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Protests erupt nationwide over Breonna Taylor caseProtests erupted nationwide Wednesday after no officers were directly charged in the death of Breanna Taylor. Jericka Duncan is in Louisville, Kentucky, where..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this