Thousands of Proud Boys plan to rally in Portland, setting up another clash in a combustible city Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Portland has seen intensifying demonstrations since the first Black Lives Matter marches after the death of George Floyd in May. On Saturday, political extremes are expected to clash again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this