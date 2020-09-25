Trump administration signs AI research and development agreement with the UK Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The The Trump administration on Friday announced that it had signed an artificial intelligence ( AI ) research and development agreement with the United Kingdom. The U.S. and the U.K. formally committed to the Declaration on Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence Research and Development, which is meant to promote cooperation between the two nations on AI development along with recommending priorities for AI planning and programming, including student and researcher collaboration. According to the White House ’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the agreement is the result of a meeting between President TrumpDonald John TrumpSteele Dossier sub-source was subject... 👓 View full article

