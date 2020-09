PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named 01:45 A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991. He died...