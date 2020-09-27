Croydon police shooting: Four crime scenes searched over Sgt Matt Ratana death

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tributes paid to 'awesome' police officer



Sgt Matt Ratana, who was fatally shot by a suspect in a custody suite in Croydon, was an "awesome" person, his family has said Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:07 Published 16 hours ago London police chief names officer shot dead



London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 1 day ago Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named



A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Croydon police shooting: Suspect's background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this