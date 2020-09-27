Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Croydon police shooting: Four crime scenes searched over Sgt Matt Ratana death

BBC Local News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Police investigating the shooting of Sgt Matiu Ratana say they have CCTV from the custody suite.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon 00:52

 Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tributes paid to 'awesome' police officer [Video]

Tributes paid to 'awesome' police officer

Sgt Matt Ratana, who was fatally shot by a suspect in a custody suite in Croydon, was an "awesome" person, his family has said

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:07Published
London police chief names officer shot dead [Video]

London police chief names officer shot dead

London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named [Video]

Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Croydon police shooting: Suspect's background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
BBC News


Tweets about this