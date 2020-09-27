Croydon police shooting: Four crime scenes searched over Sgt Matt Ratana death

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition...
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..
