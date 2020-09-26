Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NHL - Published
News video: NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Stars 9/25/2020

NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Stars 9/25/2020 02:38

 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Dallas Stars

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

Tampa Bay Lightning get goal from Steven Stamkos as they beat Dallas Stars in Game 3

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got another big performance from their stars in their Game 3 win, including a goal from returning captain Steven Stamkos.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

 Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final

 Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015.
USATODAY.com

Jamie Benn Jamie Benn Canadian ice hockey player


Kevin Shattenkirk Kevin Shattenkirk American ice hockey player


Dallas Stars Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:13Published
Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win [Video]

Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 win

The Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:54Published

Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series

Stanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 run [Video]

Stanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 run

Stanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 run

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:42Published
Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:30Published

Related videos from verified sources

Bolts looking to take 3-1 series lead [Video]

Bolts looking to take 3-1 series lead

Bolts looking to take 3-1 series lead

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:35Published
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/23/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published
Stamkos scores in thrilling return to Lightning [Video]

Stamkos scores in thrilling return to Lightning

Steven Stamkos scores on his third shift in his first game back since Feb. 25 to put the Tampa Bay Lightning up 2-0 against the Dallas Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Lightning book ticket to Stanley Cup final after OT win knocks out Islanders

 Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

Time, TV, streaming info and players to watch as Stars, Lightning open Stanley Cup Final

 The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in the Stanley Cup Final, starting Saturday in the Edmonton, Alberta bubble.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX SportsNewsdayCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/uoZ5vsdH3h via @USATODAY 1 week ago

kilian_roc

Michael Kilian A number of ⁦@SyracuseCrunch⁩ alumni contributing — Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to… https://t.co/mQYc44qDa8 1 week ago

chareesi

charise ellsworth Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/hq2o7TwpC5 via @usatoday 1 week ago

bigdaddycasino

bigdaddy Tampa Bay #Lightning defeat New York #Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/lbkmoyuh5R #hockey 1 week ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Lightning defeat Islanders in OT in Game 6, advance to Cup Final Sent with @NHL. #NHL. #Lightning. https://t.co/CSSrt7Gf3f 1 week ago

Be2Sports

be2Sports #NHLTicket Lightning defeat Islanders in OT in Game, advancece to Cup Final. Anthony Cirelli scored at 13:18 of ove… https://t.co/UwJzlDLxjG 1 week ago

OtherNHLCrosby

Wes Crosby RECAP: Lightning defeat Islanders in OT in Game 6, advance to Cup Final https://t.co/NVePjYeckG via @NHLdotcom #Bolts #Isles 1 week ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty RT @kittycatrj: Lightning defeat Islanders in OT in Game 6, advance to Cup Final https://t.co/6cYB4QEPNF via @NHLdotcom 1 week ago