Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power play goal in overtime as the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida
Jamie Benn Canadian ice hockey player
Kevin Shattenkirk American ice hockey player
Dallas Stars National Hockey League team in Dallas, Texas
Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series
