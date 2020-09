Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI 01:02 Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh...