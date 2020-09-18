Global  
 

IPL 2020: Besides Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, someone must step up for KKR

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Two-time title winners (2012, 2014) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour as they enter the 13th edition of the tournament with a fresh mindset and approach. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side finished fifth last year with six wins to their name. Variety in players is...
