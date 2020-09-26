IPL 2020: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik feels heat before Sunrisers clash

Global  
 

Skipper Dinesh Karthik's tactical nous will once again be put to test when Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture here on Saturday. Much was expected from a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable...
 Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh...

