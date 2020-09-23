Global  
 

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep Yadav

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep YadavThe IPL 2020, which began on September 19, has it's fifth match today with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the former's first IPL 13 game today.

Former cricketers Brett Lee, Scott Styris and Dean Jones discuss if KKR is in their top 4 at *IPL 2020* as well as discuss KKR players' Shubman...
