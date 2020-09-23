IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep Yadav Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The IPL 2020, which began on September 19, has it's fifth match today with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the former's first IPL 13 game today.



Former cricketers Brett Lee, Scott Styris and Dean Jones discuss if KKR is in their top 4 at *IPL 2020* as well as discuss KKR players' Shubman

