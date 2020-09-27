|
LAPD officer injured after shooting inside station, authorities say
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
An officer-involved shooting occurred at a Los Angeles Police Department station late Saturday, authorities said.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Police Department Municipal police force in California, US
Truck Plows Through Breonna Taylor Protesters in L.A., 1 Person HitLAPD is investigating after a truck drove through a crowd protesting the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision ... sending at least one person to the hospital, Law..
TMZ.com
In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorryPlus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Southern CaliforniaThe LAPD urged people to be prepared for possible aftershocks.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this