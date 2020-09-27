|
GOP sells 'Notorious A.C.B.' T-shirts moments after nomination, one day after RBG honored in Capitol
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Moments after the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, the NRSC began selling "Notorious A.C.B." T-shirts, playing on Justice Ginsburg's nickname.
