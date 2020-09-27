Global  
 

GOP sells 'Notorious A.C.B.' T-shirts moments after nomination, one day after RBG honored in Capitol

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Moments after the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, the NRSC began selling "Notorious A.C.B." T-shirts, playing on Justice Ginsburg's nickname.
Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the White House after beingintroduced by Mr Trump, said she would "be mindful of who came before me"."Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome inthe legal profession," Ms Coney Barrett said. "But she not only broke glassceilings, she smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of womenacross the country and indeed all over the world."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

