'Man City have bigger problems than defence' - Darren Fletcher analysis
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Darren Fletcher explains how Manchester City's problems in their shock 5-2 defeat by Leicester go deeper than just poor play by their defenders.
Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 winJamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third..
'The opposition did nothing' - Man City's Rodri says five-goal Leicester were 'lucky'Man City midfielder says football has not been fair to Manchester City after their 5-2 loss at home to Leicester City.
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss
Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other wayManchester City are set to complete the £65m signing of Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi going the other way.
