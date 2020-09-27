'Man City have bigger problems than defence' - Darren Fletcher analysis

sportsaktips After yesterday punishment 2-5, Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m https://t.co/0z0jC0onAJ 4 minutes ago Eric RT @marinovpeixoto: With the transfer of Rúben Dias to Manchester City now official, that means Portugal have 25 (!) players plying their t… 7 minutes ago Tolu_25 RT @wolexismedia: According to @FabrizioRomano Manchester City are set to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica. Pep Guardiola splashing €50m+ on a… 10 minutes ago Football news RT @BBCSport: Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m. Nicolas Otamendi is due to go the othe… 45 minutes ago The VAR Show Manchester City have agreed a £65m deal with Sport Lisboa e Benfica to sign Ruben Dias , (initial £62m with a furth… https://t.co/1p1tQ7k3x6 56 minutes ago T2-1 SPOT ON Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m. Nicolas Otamendi is due to g… https://t.co/BXcfsde5lm 2 hours ago Fox Football Missing $33M stopping Man Utd dream deal as City swiftly throws cash at key issue 🤔 RUMOUR MILL 🗣… https://t.co/dJtsyi5nHP 3 hours ago Larry Moyo RT @BBCSport: Lose 5-2 against Leicester... Set to sign a new £65m defender hours later. Ruben Dias is close to joining Manchester City.… 3 hours ago