'Man City have bigger problems than defence' - Darren Fletcher analysis

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Darren Fletcher explains how Manchester City's problems in their shock 5-2 defeat by Leicester go deeper than just poor play by their defenders.
Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 win

 Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third..
'The opposition did nothing' - Man City's Rodri says five-goal Leicester were 'lucky'

 Man City midfielder says football has not been fair to Manchester City after their 5-2 loss at home to Leicester City.
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss [Video]

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.

Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

 Manchester City are set to complete the £65m signing of Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi going the other way.
Micah Richards with Man City as he gives Leicester City verdict

Micah Richards with Man City as he gives Leicester City verdict The Sky Sports pundit was upset at his former side's performance
Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League opener vs Wolves and will self-isolate

 Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed. The 29-year-old will now self-isolate for ten days, which will...
