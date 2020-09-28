Chrissy Teigen says she feels 'really good' after being hospitalized amid 'scary' pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is spending the night in the hospital and she’s updating fans about what is going on right now. The 34-year-old model is pregnant with her third...

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tries His Hand at (Jokingly) Mom Shaming Chrissy Teigen on Her Instagram Photo! Jesse Tyler Ferguson became a dad back in early July and he has already faced some parent shaming since Beckett‘s birth. Now, he’s jokingly shaming Chrissy...

Just Jared 1 week ago



