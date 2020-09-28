|
Mississippi State makes major move up, while Oklahoma and LSU fall in NCAA Re-Rank 1-126
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Mississippi State soars, while Oklahoma and LSU plummets in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank, which adds teams from the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC.
