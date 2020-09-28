Mississippi State makes major move up, while Oklahoma and LSU fall in NCAA Re-Rank 1-126

New Study Shows That Youth Football Doesn't Impact Concussion Recovery In Adulthood



Playing tackle football at a young age may not affect a player's ability to recover from a concussion as they age. A new study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology showed no evidence of increased risk for young players. According to UPI, the study included more than 600 NCAA college football players. The study also found that concussions did not negatively impact players' balance or increase risk for psychological problems.

