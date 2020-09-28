Global  
 

It Is One Thing To Fact-Check Trump's Ignorance About Omar And Somalia, But Another To Fact-Check Permanent War

Monday, 28 September 2020
It Is One Thing To Fact-Check Trump’s Ignorance About Omar And Somalia, But Another To Fact-Check Permanent WarArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics and the mainstream media wasted no time fact-checking President Donald Trump’s racist and nationalistic attacks against Representative Ilhan Omar and Somalia, but another to fact check is a war economy. To be sure, Somalia’s strategic position in the Horn of Africa, right next to assorted major sea routes, not only guaranteed America’s long-standing interest in the place but led to numerous military interventions by a permanent war economy causing a series of unprecedented refugee crises, Ilhan Omar being the victim of one. President Trump launched into a racist and nationalistic diatribe last week against Rep. Omar (D-Minn.), saying the...
