|
It Is One Thing To Fact-Check Trump’s Ignorance About Omar And Somalia, But Another To Fact-Check Permanent War
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics and the mainstream media wasted no time fact-checking President Donald Trump’s racist and nationalistic attacks against Representative Ilhan Omar and Somalia, but another to fact check is a war economy. To be sure, Somalia’s strategic position in the Horn of Africa, right next to assorted major sea routes, not only guaranteed America’s long-standing interest in the place but led to numerous military interventions by a permanent war economy causing a series of unprecedented refugee crises, Ilhan Omar being the victim of one. President Trump launched into a racist and nationalistic diatribe last week against Rep. Omar (D-Minn.), saying the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ilhan Omar U.S. Representative from Minnesota
Researchers say a Project Veritas video accusing Ilhan Omar of voter fraud was a ‘coordinated disinformation campaign.’The timing of a deceptive video, which accuses Ilhan Omar of voter fraud, indicates that several conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., may have known about..
NYTimes.com
Project Veritas Video Was a ‘Coordinated Disinformation Campaign,’ Researchers SayThe timing of the deceptive video, which accuses Ilhan Omar of voter fraud, indicates that several conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., may have known..
NYTimes.com
‘You run our country like an eight-year-old’: Ilhan Omar condemns Trump after racist attack at rallyMinnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar on Tuesday night issued a strong rebuttal against Donald Trump over comments the president made at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania..
WorldNews
Trump attacks Muslim lawmaker over telling him 'how to run our country'US President Donald Trump has attacked Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar over telling him "how to run our country." His Tuesday comments marked the latest personal..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump on Biden's late son: "I don't know Beau"At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, September 29, 2020Trump and Biden attending first presidential debate; 91-year-old professor's virtual teaching goes viral during pandemic
CBS News
Trump Pushes Back On Tax Return, Biden Calls Him 'Worst President'Donald Trump says he's the greatest, but Joe Biden thinks 45 is the "worst President" Americans have ever seen. The first presidential debate is still super..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the..
TMZ.com
Biden passionately defends sons
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Somalia Country in the Horn of Africa
Somali Forces End Deadly Siege After 16 Killed at Mogadishu
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26Published
Refugee referee aiming for the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published
Horn of Africa Peninsula in East Africa including Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this