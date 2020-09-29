Global  
 

Here Are 6 Issues Biden and Trump Will Debate Tonight

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The long-anticipated first debate will cover issues like the coronavirus, social unrest and the Supreme Court, offering each candidate the chance to defend his record and attack his opponent’s.
 CSUB political science professor Dr. Jeanine Kraybill joined 23ABC to talk more about what to expect from tonight's debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

