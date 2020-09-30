|
President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
While addressing debate topic of economy, President Donald Trump brought up the return of Big Ten football: "It was me, and I'm very happy to do it."
