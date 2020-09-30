Global  
 

President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020
While addressing debate topic of economy, President Donald Trump brought up the return of Big Ten football: "It was me, and I'm very happy to do it."
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020

President Trump, Joe Biden Square Off In First Presidential Debate Of 2020 04:20

 In the first presidential debate of 2020, a variety of topics and plenty of crosstalk turned chaotic as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off; CBS2's Dick Brennan breaks it all down.

Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debate

 In 2016, Philippe Reins played President Trump in mock debates when he helped prepare former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The Former Deputy Assistant..
Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

 Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance...
U.S. plans cheap, fast COVID-19 antigen tests [Video]

U.S. plans cheap, fast COVID-19 antigen tests

There are plans to sharply increase production of diagnostic tests, adding a hundred million a month by the end of the year. But experts warn some faster tests are less accurate than the lab ones. Caroline Malone reports.

Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Freddie Joyner has more.

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era [Video]

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

'It's disappointing,' University of Michigan defensive back, Hunter Reynolds, says of the Big 10's decision to sack the upcoming college football season. The Big 12 is among those definitely moving forward with the fall season. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..

Johnson County Library hosts non-partisan debate watch party [Video]

Johnson County Library hosts non-partisan debate watch party

Johnson County Library hosts non-partisan debate watch party

Donald Trump Jr. explains President Trump's debate stance by saying he's "a fighter"

 In an interview with CBS News, Donald Trump Jr. explained the president's aggressive debate stance by saying he's "a fighter" and that "he hasn't been treated...
President Trump’s debate game plan is to ‘unravel’ Biden’s ‘attachment to far-left’: Mercedes Schlapp

 President Trump’s strategy is to “unveil” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left at tonight's debate, Trump 2020 senior...
Rove: Trump, not Biden, has more 'difficult' challenge in first presidential debate

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Trump get debate advice from Karl Rove on 'Fox & Friends'
