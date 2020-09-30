President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era



'It's disappointing,' University of Michigan defensive back, Hunter Reynolds, says of the Big 10's decision to sack the upcoming college football season. The Big 12 is among those definitely moving forward with the fall season. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970