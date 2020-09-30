|
CNN's Jake Tapper calls first presidential debate a 'hot mess inside a dumpster fire' after Trump, Biden clash
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck," CNN host Jake Tapper said after the debate ended.
Jake Tapper American political journalist, author, and cartoonist
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
