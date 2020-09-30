Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN's Jake Tapper calls first presidential debate a 'hot mess inside a dumpster fire' after Trump, Biden clash

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck," CNN host Jake Tapper said after the debate ended.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone'

Biden: Trump told you by Easter virus would be 'gone' 01:23

 Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jake Tapper Jake Tapper American political journalist, author, and cartoonist


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Fact-checking the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett fact-checked some of the comments made during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe..
CBS News

With Cross Talk, Lies and Mockery, Trump Tramples Decorum in Debate With Biden

 Interrupting Joe Biden nearly every time he spoke, President Trump made little attempt to reassure swing voters about his leadership. Mr. Biden hit back: “This..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

"Shut up, man": Biden and Trump make personal jabs during debate

 From Biden calling Trump a "clown," to Trump mocking Biden's mask – the nominees did not mince words.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Related videos from verified sources

Do presidential debates matter? Polls show most voters say no [Video]

Do presidential debates matter? Polls show most voters say no

As President Trump and Joe Biden try to sway voters, most have already decided who they will support in November

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate [Video]

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue about white supremacy and ANTIFA at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:45Published
CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate

DeFede takes a deep dive at Tuesday's showdown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden calls Trump the 'worst president America has ever had' in Tuesday's chaotic debate

 The debate between Trump and Biden got tense early on as Biden got fed with Trump repeatedly cutting him off.
Business Insider Also reported by •Zee Newseuronews

'Will you shut up, man?' Repeated interruptions, insults mark fiery debate between Trump and Biden

 Democrat Joe Biden sharply attacked Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a fiery first debate on Tuesday, saying Trump...
Japan Today Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMediaiteNPRBBC NewsCBS NewsNYTimes.com

U.S. presidential debate | Trump, Biden spar over Supreme Court, health care, coronavirus

 Both the leaders frequently interrupted each other with angry interjections
Hindu Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsNPRBBC NewsCBS News

Tweets about this

Tina_Vega

Tina_Vega RT @shomaristone: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald Trump Tuesday night after he told the… 1 second ago

HaroldDavisJr

Harold Davis @OfficialJLD ATLANTA, Ga. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump announced he plans to designate the KKK and Antifa as… https://t.co/bBO4fNrVyj 8 seconds ago

lehimesa

lehimesa RT @oneunderscore__: New from me and @BrandyZadrozny: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald… 21 seconds ago

RichardTuffin

I am AntiFa RT @radionz: President Donald Trump deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during the presidential debate, briefly telling… 29 seconds ago

jcsmith1974

Jerry Smith RT @BreitbartNews: CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during the presidential debate on Tuesday night that President Donald Tru… 38 seconds ago

FerretBomb

FerretBomb (Opinionated Limo-Rat) RT @Voultar: "WIll you shut up, man?" - Vice President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump during the 1st presidential debate. I'm glad s… 41 seconds ago

radionz

RNZ President Donald Trump deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during the presidential debate, brief… https://t.co/NLiBNgFzsx 46 seconds ago

teka21bat

Terry Kalb 🔥 RT @danielmarans: New: President Donald Trump's low federal income tax bills did not get much airtime during Tuesday night's debate. But Tr… 55 seconds ago