CNN's Jake Tapper calls first presidential debate a 'hot mess inside a dumpster fire' after Trump, Biden clash

Tina_Vega RT @shomaristone: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald Trump Tuesday night after he told the… 1 second ago

Harold Davis @OfficialJLD ATLANTA, Ga. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump announced he plans to designate the KKK and Antifa as… https://t.co/bBO4fNrVyj 8 seconds ago

lehimesa RT @oneunderscore__: New from me and @BrandyZadrozny: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald… 21 seconds ago

I am AntiFa RT @radionz: President Donald Trump deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during the presidential debate, briefly telling… 29 seconds ago

Jerry Smith RT @BreitbartNews: CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during the presidential debate on Tuesday night that President Donald Tru… 38 seconds ago

FerretBomb (Opinionated Limo-Rat) RT @Voultar: "WIll you shut up, man?" - Vice President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump during the 1st presidential debate. I'm glad s… 41 seconds ago

RNZ President Donald Trump deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during the presidential debate, brief… https://t.co/NLiBNgFzsx 46 seconds ago