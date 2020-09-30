Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen



Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year. The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

