Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The move comes five months after it cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide

Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide 01:14

 Shell has said it plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwidefollowing a collapse in demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic. The oilgiant has said the cuts will be fully implemented by the end of 2022. Thecompany also told investors that this includes around 1,500 employees who...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Dutch Shell Royal Dutch Shell Anglo-Dutch oil company

Royal Dutch Shell plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs in transition to low-carbon energy

 Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10% of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant..
WorldNews

Oil price crash! Is now the time to dump BP and Shell for good?

 The oil price is sliding again, and BP (LSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) are watching their share prices slide with it. Until recently, these two..
WorldNews
White House to roll back curbs on methane [Video]

White House to roll back curbs on methane

The Trump administration on Thursday will roll back regulations aimed at reducing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations, its latest move to unwind environmental rules ahead of November's presidential election. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

World War II World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

Pilot arranges special World War II flyover above his 98-year-old dad's house

 Art Kahley was known best as a beloved band director, but his Army service in World War II forever shaped him.
USATODAY.com
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year. The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

 2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this