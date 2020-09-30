|
Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The move comes five months after it cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Royal Dutch Shell Anglo-Dutch oil company
Royal Dutch Shell plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs in transition to low-carbon energyRoyal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10% of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant..
WorldNews
Oil price crash! Is now the time to dump BP and Shell for good?The oil price is sliding again, and BP (LSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSB) are watching their share prices slide with it. Until recently, these two..
WorldNews
White House to roll back curbs on methane
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies
Pilot arranges special World War II flyover above his 98-year-old dad's houseArt Kahley was known best as a beloved band director, but his Army service in World War II forever shaped him.
USATODAY.com
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this