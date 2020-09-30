|
Quino, creator of Mafalda comic character, dies aged 88
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, has died in his native Argentina.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Quino Argentine cartoonist
Argentina country in South America
The dark underbelly of Argentina's horse meat trade
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Argentina women urge president to fulfil legal abortion promise
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
Coronavirus in Argentina: Cases continue to soar despite strict lockdown
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:42Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this