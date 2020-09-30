Global  
 

Quino, creator of Mafalda comic character, dies aged 88

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, better known as Quino, has died in his native Argentina.
Quino Quino Argentine cartoonist


Argentina Argentina country in South America

