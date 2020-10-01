|
Yankees storm back to complete sweep of Indians, advance to ALDS
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Yankees and Indians went back and forth all night, with New York ultimately scoring two in the ninth inning to finish off the sweep.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
MLB playoffs live updates: Astros hand Twins their 17th consecutive postseason lossMajor League Baseball's expanded postseason gets underway Tuesday with four AL contests including Game 1 of the Yankees-Indians series.
USATODAY.com
Yankees manager Aaron Boone goes on profane rant after ejection in first inning vs. MarlinsHot mics caught the choice words Yankees manager Aaron Boone had for umpire John Tumpane after he was tossed in the first inning Friday night.
USATODAY.com
Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Coronavirus: The disabled Indians losing their livelihoodsAs Covid hits India, many disabled people are losing their jobs and can't afford food and healthcare.
BBC News
Ideal weight now 5kg more: 65kg for men, 55 for womenThe National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has added another 5kg to the ideal weight of Indians. While the weight of an ideal or reference Indian man was 60kg in..
IndiaTimes
American League Division Series Major League Baseball series to determine which two teams from the American League will advance to the American League Championship Series
New York City Largest city in the United States
New York workers left behind by pandemic responseMany of New York City's restaurants are operating with skeleton staffing levels as they try and survive in the face of the pandemic. The cautious reopening has..
USATODAY.com
Indoor dining resumes at NYC restaurantsNew York City reached a recovery milestone on Wednesday as indoor restaurant dining was permitted for the first time since March. (April 30)
USATODAY.com
NYC mayor's plea amid uptick: 'Get tested'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Long Passport Line in NYC Following 'S**tshow' DebateAmericans are preparing in droves to get outta Dodge after the disaster that was the first presidential debate ... or so it seems based on the line to get a..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this