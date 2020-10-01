|
Trump, right-wing media offer same false spin on Roe v. Wade
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump filled the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election with a collection of lies often heard on Fox News, including about the future of legal abortion access. Despite his contrary past comments on the issue, Trump falsely claimed during the debate that his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, would not pose a threat to Roe v. Wade. His statement came after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Trump’s opposition to Roe is “on the ballot” and “at stake right now” with the nomination of Barrett. Trump jumped in multiple times to claim the issue of Roe was “not on the ballot” with Barrett and that Biden...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
October 15 US Presidential debate will not happenThe Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the town hall-style debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden scheduled for..
WorldNews
Donald Trump Says He's Fine, No Apologies for COVID ConductDonald Trump says he feels great and he received special treatment at Walter Reed Hospital ... as he put it -- "It's good to be President." The President was..
TMZ.com
October 15 presidential debate canceled
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump to hold first public events since COVID-19 diagnosisPresident Trump will hold some of his first public events in the coming days since being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday, he's expected to speak about "law..
CBS News
Election Less Than a Month Away, Trump Leans on Barr and Pompeo for a LiftThe secretary of state said he would make Hillary Clinton’s emails public, handing the president a weapon to attack his political foes as the attorney general..
NYTimes.com
Roe v. Wade Landmark 1973 United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
Biden pledges to make Roe v. Wade "law of the land"Even with Roe intact, access to abortion is hanging on by a thread in states across the South and Midwest.
CBS News
Judge Amy Coney Barrett talks Roe v. Wade, what a Trump Supreme Court would look likeJudge Amy Coney Barrett spoke at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016 discussing what a Trump Supreme Court would look like.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discusses abortion, Roe v. WadeSupreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett discussed Roe v. Wade at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett signed anti-abortion letter accompanying ad calling to overturn Roe v. WadeBarrett's name appeared on an anti-abortion letter that accompanied a newspaper ad calling for "an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade."
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelledThe second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates..
New Zealand Herald
Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in NevadaWith President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
The Supreme Court is helping Republicans suppress voters. Time to add a few more justices.Nothing would destroy the legitimacy of this court faster than another Bush v. Gore-style robbery perpetrated by Barrett and two other Trump justices.
USATODAY.com
Inside the People of Praise, the Tight-Knit Faith Community of Amy Coney BarrettEven for a conservative religious community, the People of Praise is notable in how deeply embedded members are in one another’s lives.
NYTimes.com
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Barrett refused to divulge her legal views on health care and abortion rights on a call, Coons says.
NYTimes.com
What to watch in Kamala Harris, Mike Pence vice presidential debate: Amy Coney Barrett, COVID-19, LGBTQ rightsHow will Kamala Harris' prosecutorial skills match up against Mike Pence's message discipline in the solo vice presidential debate?
USATODAY.com
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
A doctor will perform a pretaped ‘medical evaluation’ of Trump on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight.The appearance will be Mr. Trump’s “first on-camera interview appearance” since disclosing his coronavirus diagnosis last week, according to a statement on..
NYTimes.com
US President will give his first on-camera interview since Covid-19 infectionUS President Donald Trump will appear on an American political talkshow - and undergo a live televised medical evaluation.Fox News has announced Trump will give..
New Zealand Herald
Fauci says data on masks "speaks for itself" after "super spreader" White House eventThe top infectious diseases expert says the word "cure" can cause confusion. He did not express concern about Trump's residual cough in an interview with Fox..
CBS News
Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:47Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Oracle and Google’s Supreme Court showdown was a battle of metaphorsAlex Castro
Google v. Oracle, a decade-long war over the future of software, neared its end in the Supreme Court this week as a battle of metaphors...
The Verge
Hathras case: 'We were friends', victim's brother denied allegations made by accused
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:04Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Raises Stimulus Offer to $1.8 TrillionAfter ending stimulus talks via Twitter on Tuesday, the president reversed course, proposing a plan his own party may reject, and giving Democrats fresh leverage..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this