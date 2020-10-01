Global  
 

Trump, right-wing media offer same false spin on Roe v. Wade

Thursday, 1 October 2020
Trump, right-wing media offer same false spin on Roe v. WadePresident Donald Trump filled the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election with a collection of lies often heard on Fox News, including about the future of legal abortion access. Despite his contrary past comments on the issue, Trump falsely claimed during the debate that his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, would not pose a threat to Roe v. Wade. His statement came after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Trump’s opposition to Roe is “on the ballot” and “at stake right now” with the nomination of Barrett. Trump jumped in multiple times to claim the issue of Roe was “not on the ballot” with Barrett and that Biden...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin 02:45

 [NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question. This report produced by Jonah Green.

