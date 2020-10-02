Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump condemns all white supremacists after Proud Boys row

BBC News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The president explicitly condemned the Proud Boys group that he had previously urged to "stand by".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist' 01:08

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

In Profane Rant, Melania Trump Takes Aim at Migrant Children and Critics

 The audio recording puts the first lady’s frustrations on full display just weeks before President Trump faces the voters in his bid for a second term.
NYTimes.com

'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy

 Trump expressed dismay that she was being criticized for focusing on decorating the White House for Christmas instead of other issues.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden debate was exchange of insults and incivility. See for yourself.

 Trump set the tone with most interruptions and disregard for decorum
USATODAY.com

Debate, shoutout to Proud Boys, sets stage for more dangerous policing

 Tuesday night showed the nation that Trump will only grow the racial divide, and that neither candidate has a plan to end state-sponsored violence.
USATODAY.com

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization

Trump tries to walk back debate comments on white supremacists

 Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his failure to denounce a far-right extremist group known as The Proud Boys during the first..
CBS News

GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Delaware thanks Proud Boys for providing free security at rally

 GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke's tweeted support for the group a day after Trump said at the debate: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."
USATODAY.com

Tim Scott defends Trump’s ‘stand by’ comments: ‘He misspoke’

 ‘If he doesn’t correct it,’ he added about Trump’s edict to the white-supremacist Proud Boys, ‘I guess he didn’t misspeak.’ Republican Senator Tim..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [Video]

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response

[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:46Published
Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’ [Video]

Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’

Members of the Proud Boys are "energised" following Donald Trump’s debate performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny [Video]

Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny

After he was asked to condemn white supremacy groups at Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump tried to clarify his remarks on Wednesday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results and is entering the 'quarantine process,' following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as they await their results.
Business Insider Also reported by •MediaiteSBSDelawareonlineHaaretz

Trump in 'quarantine process' after top aide gets COVID-19

 President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top a
Hindu Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleNewsmaxDelawareonlineHaaretz

White House beams mixed messages on race after Trump's debate comments

 The Trump administration is spruiking plans to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan as “domestic terrorists” after failing to clearly denounce white supremacy.
The Age Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this