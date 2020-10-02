Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theftLOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft. Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and petty theft

Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and petty theft 01:12

 According to TMZ, LaBeouf has been accused of having a physical altercation with another man in June in Los Angeles.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf American actor and artist

ShowBiz Minute: LaBeouf, Prince Harry, Rihanna

 Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft; Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month; Rihanna on new album: "I just want to..
USATODAY.com

Shia LaBeouf Charged with Battery, Petty Theft Stemming from June Incident

 Shia LaBeouf allegedly transformed into a bully and thief over the summer ... and now he's being charged over it. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "Honey..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

ICU doctor on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care..
CBS News

Doc Rivers Lands Sixers Head Coaching Job After Clippers Exit

 Well, THAT didn't take long. Doc Rivers is back on an NBA bench just days after leaving the L.A. Clippers ... agreeing to become the next head coach of the..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft [Video]

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

JaylinMinaj

Jaylin RT @billboard: .@NICKIMINAJ is a new mom! 🎉 https://t.co/klnMzrdU0o 2 seconds ago

onika_printz

onika.printz RT @enews: Nicki Minaj is officially a mom! She and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first baby together. ❤️https://t.co/dyTurRQ8mm… 44 seconds ago

dionnthecreator

DGUAPO RT @TMZ: Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child https://t.co/Vrbm4tgpv5 1 minute ago

KatlynRenee_xo

lil Pout 🌚 RT @TMZ: Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child https://t.co/XbHieTc545 3 minutes ago

timochinnamon

timothy RT @rapplerdotcom: Congratulations! Rapper Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. 🎊 READ: https://t.co/XKhXJvFuI… 3 minutes ago

HabNicki

Mrs. Petty RT @XXL: Congrats, @NICKIMINAJ! 🍼 https://t.co/pdsR9Rh4Yl 8 minutes ago