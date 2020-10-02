|
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft. Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shia LaBeouf American actor and artist
ShowBiz Minute: LaBeouf, Prince Harry, RihannaShia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft; Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month; Rihanna on new album: "I just want to..
USATODAY.com
Shia LaBeouf Charged with Battery, Petty Theft Stemming from June IncidentShia LaBeouf allegedly transformed into a bully and thief over the summer ... and now he's being charged over it. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "Honey..
TMZ.com
Los Angeles City in California
ICU doctor on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosisPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care..
CBS News
Doc Rivers Lands Sixers Head Coaching Job After Clippers ExitWell, THAT didn't take long. Doc Rivers is back on an NBA bench just days after leaving the L.A. Clippers ... agreeing to become the next head coach of the..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this