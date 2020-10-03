Global  
 

Germany: EU must sanction Russia for Alexei Navalny poisoning

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has once again urged Brussels to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. EU leaders are waiting for the result of an international probe before their next move.
You Might Like


