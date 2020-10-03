|
Trump COVID-19 treatment: President had stakes in Regeneron and Gilead, makers of antibody cocktail, Remdesivir
President Trump previously reported he earned capital gains from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences Inc., makers of COVID-19 treatments.
