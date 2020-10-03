Global  
 

Trump COVID-19 treatment: President had stakes in Regeneron and Gilead, makers of antibody cocktail, Remdesivir

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump previously reported he earned capital gains from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences Inc., makers of COVID-19 treatments.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail 01:50

 President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

