Married Democratic candidate for Senate caught sexting with another woman, refuses to drop out of ...A North Carolina Senate race has been thrown into a tailspin after the Republican incumbent tested positive for Covid-19, and the Democratic challenger admitted to sexting with a woman who is not his wife. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, a married father of two, admitted to the text messages after a report revealed screenshots of the exchanges. The messages were between Cunningham and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist who is also married, and included the two talking about kissing and making plans to see each other. Also on rt.com...
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits he sent sexual messages to woman who his not his wife

 Cunningham admitted to sending sexual text messages to a woman who is not his wife but said he will not drop out of the race against Sen. Thom Tillis.
USATODAY.com

A month before the election, Trump's world is upturned in just one week

 President Trump's whirlwind of a week started with his tax records being released and is ending with a coronavirus infection. On Sunday, the New York Times..
WorldNews

N.C. Senate candidate admits sending sexually suggestive texts

 The Democratic challenger in North Carolina's Senate contest said he will not drop out of the race.
CBS News

Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirus

 Three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News

McConnell reschedules floor activity as multiple GOP Senators test positive for COVID-19

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rescheduling floor activity as multiple GOP Senators have tested positive for COVID-19. Political contributor Molly..
CBS News

Virus Diagnosis and Secret Texts Upend a Critical Senate Race in a Single Night

 The Senate race in North Carolina was engulfed in chaos after the incumbent tested positive for coronavirus and his challenger admitted to exchanging romantic..
NYTimes.com

McConnell Delays Senate’s Return as a Third Senator Falls Ill

 Senator Mitch McConnell postponed the Senate’s return for two weeks but said lawmakers would continue confirmation hearings as planned.
NYTimes.com

Delta 'investigating' after Republican Sen. Roger Wicker spotted not wearing mask on flight

 "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers," Delta said, adding it was "investigating this incident."
USATODAY.com
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

India's COVID-19 testing capacity scaled up from one in Jan to 7.7 crore in Oct

 As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.
DNA

Lessons the American people can learn from the president's illness

 While the nation waits to see how President Donald Trump will fare as he's treated for COVID-19, doctors say there are lessons to be learned.
USATODAY.com

Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battle

 Several days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
 
USATODAY.com

