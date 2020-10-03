|
Married Democratic candidate for Senate caught sexting with another woman, refuses to drop out of ...
A North Carolina Senate race has been thrown into a tailspin after the Republican incumbent tested positive for Covid-19, and the Democratic challenger admitted to sexting with a woman who is not his wife. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, a married father of two, admitted to the text messages after a report revealed screenshots of the exchanges. The messages were between Cunningham and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist who is also married, and included the two talking about kissing and making plans to see each other. Also on rt.com...
