|
Jim Carrey makes shaky debut as Joe Biden on 'SNL': Is this 'The Mask'?
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
In the "SNL" premiere, Jim Carrey debuted as former Vice President Joe Biden in an opening parodying the debate.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election DayWhile President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News
Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriouslyJoe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News
Biden leads Trump in Florida and Pennsylvania, two key battleground states, poll findsA plurality of voters in both said states thought Biden won Tuesday's debate and more than half disapproved of the president's behavior.
USATODAY.com
A month before the election, Trump's world is upturned in just one weekPresident Trump's whirlwind of a week started with his tax records being released and is ending with a coronavirus infection. On Sunday, the New York Times..
WorldNews
Jim Carrey Canadian actor
Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06Published
Saturday Night Live American late-night live television sketch comedy show
SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ eventComedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
USATODAY.com
Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next weekNext week’s debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points..
WorldNews
Emma Stone & 'SNL' Writer Dave McCary Tie the Knot | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:05Published
Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this