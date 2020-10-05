Global  
 

Jimmy Butler posts 40-point triple-double, Heat top Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Finals

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler was magnificent with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat to a 115-104 win in Game 3 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1.
News video: Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED 03:14

 Despite the Los Angeles Lakers having their way with the Miami Heat in Game 1, Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler felt confident that Miami can still compete in this series. The Miami Heat will have an uphill battle though against LeBron James who’s searching for his 4th ring and looking to go up 2...

