|
Jimmy Butler posts 40-point triple-double, Heat top Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Finals
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler was magnificent with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat to a 115-104 win in Game 3 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jimmy Butler American basketball player
Heat hit with multiple injuries to starters in loss to Lakers in Game 1 of NBA FinalsHeat starters Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all suffered varying injuries in Game 1, but Dragic's could keep him out of the next game.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Famous Lakers Fans -- Get Ready For Game 3!Celebs might not have be able to root for their favorite team in person this season, but that doesn't mean the players haven't felt the love all the way in..
TMZ.com
LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:53Published
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring featLeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
USATODAY.com
Heat don't want your pity down 0-2 and facing long odds against Lakers in NBA FinalsMost people think the Lakers have the series won. But as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."
USATODAY.com
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals leadLeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this