Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals Win on ABC Crushed by ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Early Ratings

The Wrap Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals Win on ABC Crushed by ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Early RatingsABC’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA finals was no match for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, according to the earliest available Nielsen numbers.

Last night, the Lakers’ defeat of the Heat was down 57% in TV ratings from the big finish of 2019’s NBA finals, when the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors. Of course that Game 6, which aired in June, wasn’t up against the NFL.

Due to the nature of live television, below data for ABC, NBC and CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment when final numbers come in later Monday.

*Also Read:* All the 2020 Fall Premiere Week Shows That Added at Least 1 Million Viewers Via DVR

NBC was first in ratings with a 2.7 rating/15 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following its pregame show, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game kicked off at 8:30 p.m. and scored a 3.2 rating and 11.4 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.9/10 and third in viewers with 5.1 million. At 7, pregame show “NBA Countdown” scored a 1.4/8 and 4.4 million viewers. The NBA Finals game itself, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, averaged a 2.1/11 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10:30, “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” earned a 0.8/5 and 2.5 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.7/9 and second in viewers with 8.8 million. After an NFL overrun, “60 Minutes” at 8 pulled in a 1.2/6 and 9.5 million viewers. At 9, a “60 Minutes Presents” special earned a 0.5/3 and 4.3 million viewers. An airing of the 1995 movie “Clueless” followed at 10 with a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers through the end of primetime.

*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.130 million.

For Fox, following back-t0-back rerun, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.5/2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bless the Harts” settled for a 0.4/2 and 1 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 took a 0.5/2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” ended the programming block with a 0.6/3 and 1.4 million viewers.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.124 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 440,000. Following local programming, a new episode of “Pandora” at 8 managed a 0.1/0 and 429,000 viewers. An encore followed.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ratings: NBC's 'Connecting…' Debut Connects With Just 1.6 Million Viewers

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey's 'Devils' Has a Hellish Debut on The CW

Early Ratings: VP Debate Grows 4% From 2016 Across Big 4 Broadcast Nets
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Watch: Los Angeles Lakers fans gather in large crowds to celebrate team's win

Watch: Los Angeles Lakers fans gather in large crowds to celebrate team's win 00:36

 The Los Angeles Lakers captured the franchise's 17th title on Sunday night and fans flocked to the streets to celebrate.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt. It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th. LeBron James finished the game with..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published
LA Landmarks Lit Up In Laker Colors After Title Win [Video]

LA Landmarks Lit Up In Laker Colors After Title Win

Several Los Angeles landmarks were lit up in purple and gold after the Lakers won their 17th title Sunday night.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory [Video]

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa led congratulations for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after the late sportsman's former team beat Miami Heat to take home the NBA Championship title

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win

 Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples...
USATODAY.com

Jimmy Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ NBA Finals lead to 2-1

 Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 -- doing so with...
Denver Post Also reported by •FOX Sports

Who Won NBA Finals 2020? L.A. Lakers & Miami Heat Face Off in Game Six

 The new NBA champs have been revealed! After six games, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night (October 11) in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

sharie786

sharleen kazi RT @SteveHofstetter: The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA championship. I'm curious if anyone watching was rooti… 6 seconds ago

PabloMorataya7

Pablo Morataya @warriors @Lakers I rather see y’all in the conference finals next year than the Los Angeles Second rounders aka the Clippers 11 seconds ago

ethan_v3

ethan RT @XIsThatNigga: Bron, one of the greatest players ever, is a finals mvp for the Los Angeles lakers, that jersey is getting retired 16 seconds ago

realPatrickRya1

Patrick Ryan LAPD: 76 arrested after Lakers celebration turns 'confrontational, violent and destructive' https://t.co/jKQ2veGHtb 22 seconds ago

KiritoEpic

Kirito RT @WWE: .@TripleH is sending a custom #WWETitle to the @Lakers to celebrate their 2020 NBA Finals victory! https://t.co/2CzxN0tU9F 31 seconds ago

winningperson_

❤️🇲🇽 RT @FOXLA: The Los Angeles area erupted with joy Sunday night after the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night. However, the celebr… 58 seconds ago