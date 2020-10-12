Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat to Tie Boston Celtics for Most NBA Championships

The Wrap Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat to Tie Boston Celtics for Most NBA ChampionshipsThe Los Angeles Lakers put away the Miami Heat on Sunday to win the franchise’s 17th NBA championship. The Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles of any club, and remain the team with most championship victories in the 21st century.

LeBron James captured his fourth championship, and third with a different team, the only NBA player to ever do so. He previously won titles with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s the Lakers’ first championship since 2010, and comes nine months after franchise legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash.

*Also Read:* Kobe Bryant Honored With Special 'NBA2K21' Covers

The Lakers defeated the Heat by a score of 106-90 Friday night and ended the longest season in NBA history, which first tipped off last October. The league suspended play for four months in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, before reconvening down in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Friday night puts an end (hopefully) to the NBA bubble, which most importantly was able to complete the season without a single positive case of COVID-19 among its inhabitants.

The NBA now faces an uncertain winter and doesn’t expect to start its next season until after the New Year, which it hopes will coincide with an approved vaccine on the market.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

China Ends Year-Long NBA TV Boycott to Air Finals Game 5 on Friday

Ratings: NFL Football Clobbers NBA Finals on Sports-Heavy Sunday

Former President Barack Obama, Shaq Among Virtual Fans for NBA Finals
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title 01:00

 The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory [Video]

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa led congratulations for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after the late sportsman's former team beat Miami Heat to take home the NBA Championship title

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — 'This is what LeBron James does' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — 'This is what LeBron James does' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 17th NBA Title & the 4th for LeBron James. Nick is unsurprised as he expected this the whole time given LeBron's history coupled with his stamina,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:45Published
Respect LeBron James, for He Is the GOAT: Unchecked [Video]

Respect LeBron James, for He Is the GOAT: Unchecked

LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Los Angeles Lakers capture record-equalling 17th NBA title by beating Miami Heat

 Lakers win has tied them with Boston Celtics for most NBA championships at 17. LeBron James was awarded the finals MVP award for anchoring the Lakers to a...
Zee News

Lakers fan celebrates NBA title win from inside giant bubble

 It's been a big night for LA Lakers fans. On Sunday, the team beat the Miami Heat 106-93, taking home their 17th NBA title and tying with the Boston Celtics...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Rell_theman1

RellyRell RT @HipHopDX: Dr. Dre & Top Dawg clown Rick Ross after Los Angeles Lakers defeat Miami Heat ⏩ WATCH: https://t.co/h0jrXploHd https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Dr. Dre & Top Dawg clown Rick Ross after Los Angeles Lakers defeat Miami Heat ⏩ WATCH: https://t.co/h0jrXploHd https://t.co/NBkwRh2f6v 1 hour ago

931wzak

93.1 WZAK Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat For 17th NBA Championship, #NBATwitter Reacts https://t.co/IN8h61HSeP https://t.co/hd95HXDBoS 1 hour ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Dr. Dre & Top Dawg Clown Rick Ross After Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat https://t.co/Q91QQmZzk8 2 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Dr. Dre & Top Dawg Clown Rick Ross After Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat https://t.co/TdUiJNx9iv 2 hours ago

exec_tours

Exec Global Tours LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers defeat Miami Heat to snatch NBA title (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/tV4qhEoJQV 2 hours ago

luv2teech1

luv2teech1 RT @CityNews: Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams. https://t.co/lxZJvll6… 2 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: Dr. Dre & Top Dawg Clown Rick Ross After Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat https://t.co/Q4JZL4c7qw… https://t.co/eQxKp04Upu 3 hours ago