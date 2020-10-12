Who Won NBA Finals 2020? L.A. Lakers & Miami Heat Face Off in Game Six

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST 02:15 Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt that it's LeBron James who's deserves MVP of the Finals. Hear him make his case to Kevin Wildes and...