Who Won NBA Finals 2020? L.A. Lakers & Miami Heat Face Off in Game Six

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The new NBA champs have been revealed! After six games, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night (October 11) in Orlando, Florida. Led by LeBron James, the Lakers defeated the Heat 106 to 93, in a series 4-2. This marks the Lakers’ first championship win [...]
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
News video: Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST 02:15

 Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt that it's LeBron James who's deserves MVP of the Finals. Hear him make his case to Kevin Wildes and...

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more [Video]

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published
Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers will be wearing their Kobe Bryant Black Mamba jerseys tonight in hopes of closing out the series against the Miami Heat. Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will closeout the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published

NBA Finals: LA Lakers beat Miami Heat 102-96 to move to within one win of title

 The Los Angeles Lakers are one win from the title after beating the Miami Heat 102-96 in game four of the NBA Finals.
BBC Sport

Lakers Top Heat 102-96, Take 3-1 Lead In NBA Finals

 The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
cbs4.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Lakers romp to record-tying 17th championship to end season like no other

 The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture a record-tying 17th championship on Sunday.
CBC.ca


