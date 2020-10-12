Who Won NBA Finals 2020? L.A. Lakers & Miami Heat Face Off in Game Six
Monday, 12 October 2020 () The new NBA champs have been revealed! After six games, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night (October 11) in Orlando, Florida. Led by LeBron James, the Lakers defeated the Heat 106 to 93, in a series 4-2. This marks the Lakers’ first championship win [...]
Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt that it's LeBron James who's deserves MVP of the Finals. Hear him make his case to Kevin Wildes and...