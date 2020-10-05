Global  
 

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Former Florida State college football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19. Bowden won two national titles with the Seminoles.
Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate [Video]

Thousands of Covid contacts still not told to self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed thousands of potential Covid contacts have still not been told to self-isolate after a glitch in the test and trace system. Speaking in the Commons, he added the assessment of the pandemic had "not substantially changed" due to the new data. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

India stands out in terms of COVID response: National Health Authority [Video]

India stands out in terms of COVID response: National Health Authority

National Health Authority, Deputy CEO Vipul Aggarwal while speaking to ANI said that India stands out in terms of its COVID response. Vipul said that for a developing country, the response is satisfactory. Vipul Aggarwal said, "India stands out in terms of its COVID response. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world. Our hospitals are capable to handle cases. For a developing country, the response is satisfactory and we're trying to live up to expectations."

Former AZ Governor Jan Brewer weighs in on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test.

Nearly 3,000 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported by the state Thursday, setting a new single-day record for positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

