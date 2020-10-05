|
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Former Florida State college football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19. Bowden won two national titles with the Seminoles.
Bobby Bowden American football coach
Florida State Seminoles football College Football Bowl Subdivision team; member of Atlantic Coast Conference
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Seminole Native American people originally from Florida
