'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' announces live TV miscue in wild finish, elimination drama
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Even with "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin eliminated, "Dancing With the Stars" brought the drama - tears, a 10 score and a live TV elimination miscue.
