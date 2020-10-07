US lawmakers call for shakeup of big tech 'monopoly power' in anti-trust report
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon were accused of acting like "monopolies," in a report by the House Judiciary Committee. The Democrat-led panel urged for new rules to rein in and break up the tech giants.
